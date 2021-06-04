Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2021 --Graceful-Lending, a private money lending company in Coral Springs, highlights commercial real estate lending opportunities when financing apartments and multi-family dwellings for Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach.



With the growing population in South Florida, fueled by new residents from throughout the US and immigrants from South America, rental properties are increasing in demand. Aligning with the increased growth also comes other opportunities using commercial real estate lending, including offices, shops, and restaurants.



Rental properties are a popular choice for both current South Florida residents and those moving into the area. The reasons given are that there is a shortage of homes on the market, and those available are either snapped up quickly with cash offers or at price points unattainable for the market. Newly transplanted residents also claim a need to learn about the area before buying. Many end up choosing Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach.



"We've looked at the statistics from Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach County," states Matthew Hardtke, owner of Graceful-Lending. "The truth is the demand is already there, and we can connect investors with the commercial real estate lending for Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Pompano Beach."



Here is the information regarding rental habits from RENTCafé.



Miami-Dade County, including North Miami



- Rent pricing: average $1,679/month

- Renter-occupied Households: 45%



Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach



- Rent pricing: average $1,944/month

- Renter-occupied Households: 50%



Palm Beach County, including Boca Raton



- Rent pricing: 89% over $2,000/month

- Renter-occupied Households: 44%



Potential investors are recommended to do their due diligence and find the best pricing possible to get the right commercial real estate lending for apartments. Graceful-Lending is a preferred commercial real estate lending partner due to their flexibility, certainty of funding, and partnership with 135 different lenders offering to beat the pricing on any letter of intent.



About Graceful-Lending

At Graceful-Lending, they follow three basic principles – integrity, honesty, and compassion. The benefit of working with Graceful-Lending is that they will beat other options regarding speed, certainty of funding, flexibility, and cost. The experienced commercial real estate lending team is dedicated to providing personal attention with opportunities in hard money lending, commercial real estate loans, and house flipping loans throughout South Florida. For more information, please visit graceful-lending.com.