Commercial Roofing Industries Ramps Up Waterproofing Services for Commercial Roofs Across Broward County

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2026 --Water intrusion is a major headache for business owners, as it causes major damage to the building. The issue might escalate in the absence of a suitable solution. This is where commercial roof waterproofing comes in. With the right application and materials, a commercial roof can stay safe and protected against the sun and elements.



Commercial Roofing Industries (CRI), a trusted name in Florida's commercial roofing space, is making waves with its advanced waterproofing services throughout Broward County. Known for hands-on service and real results, the company has built a strong presence in cities like Deerfield Beach, Lauderhill, Miramar, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac, where waterproofing isn't just an option; it's a must.



As a Florida-based team that knows what relentless sun and seasonal storms can do to a roof, CRI has doubled down on offering top-tier commercial roof waterproofing in Broward County, Deerfield Beach, Lauderhill, Miramar, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac, Florida. Every project starts with a walk-through, where specialists assess vulnerabilities and map out a solution that fits the building's age, structure, needs, and not just the budget.



What puts CRI in a class of its own is how it handles the job. The crew shows up when they say they will. The work gets done right the first time, and clients never get left guessing what's next. From material choice to execution, everything is built around durability, safety, and value that holds up for years—not just a season.



In a crowded industry, CRI leans on local know-how, consistent work, and an old-school work ethic that's hard to find. Where some companies cut corners or up-sell repairs, CRI earns trust by sticking to what's necessary and keeping communication clear and upfront.



The company's mission is simple. They work hard to protect what matters to Florida's business community without shortcuts. Their vision is to create a future where commercial properties stay dry, energy-efficient, and worry-free, thanks to roofs built with purpose and pride.



About Commercial Roofing Industries

Commercial Roofing Industries (CRI) is a Florida-rooted roofing contractor specializing in commercial roof waterproofing, repairs, and maintenance. With a focus on Broward County, CRI brings together decades of experience and hands-on service to deliver durable, no-nonsense roofing solutions for businesses that can't afford to gamble on quality.