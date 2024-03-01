Commercial Roofing Industries Specializes in Commercial Roof Installation in Deerfield and Pompano Beach, Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2024 --Roofing is an essential part of any construction. Whether it's residential or commercial, roofing plays a vital role. Professional commercial roof installation in Deerfield and Pompano Beach, Florida ensures that commercial constructions and valuables remain in good shape.



Commercial Roofing Industries (CRI) isn't just another roofing company. Founded by two veterans in the Florida commercial construction and roofing business, Ed Murton and M. Kelly O'Brien, CRI is built on a strong foundation of experience, dedication, and core principles. With years of experience, Murton and O'Brien have seen it all, and they've used that knowledge to create a company that sets itself apart.



Commercial Roofing Industries prioritizes using the best and most modern roofing techniques available. They believe in practicality and efficiency, ensuring that every project is done right the first time. Their commitment goes beyond just the materials and methods. They are 100% dedicated to exceeding customer expectations from start to finish.



Safety is paramount at CRI. They ensure the maximum protection for their workers and everyone on site, creating a secure and responsible work environment. Additionally, they strive to maintain a clean and quiet environment, minimizing disruption to one's business or property.



Ed Murton's family has been involved in South Florida construction and roofing since the 1950s. With over 40 years of experience, Ed brings a wealth of knowledge and creativity to every project. M. Kelly O'Brien boasts over 30 years in the industry, successfully delivering hundreds of roofing jobs, building a loyal following through exceeding expectations, and building strong relationships with diverse clients.



Ed and Kelly aren't just names on a business card. They are actively involved in every project and ready to discuss any aspect of roofing with clients personally. They offer tailored recommendations for roofing needs, from annual maintenance and repairs to navigating insurance claims and tackling reroofing projects. With their combined expertise and dedication, one can be confident that their roof is in the best hands.



By choosing Commercial Roofing Industries, one's not just choosing a roofing company but a team built on experience, dedication, and a commitment to exceeding one's expectations.



About Commercial Roofing Industries

