Commercial Roofing Industries Specializes in Commercial TPO Roofing in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida

When it comes to commercial roofing, PVC and TPO are considered the cream of the crop. These things are very popular and have a large number of followers. They are an excellent option for commercial buildings in South Florida with low or flat roofs. When it comes to flat roofs, both options possess numerous advantages. They are known for their reliability, high efficiency, and low-maintenance nature.



Polyvinyl chloride, also known as PVC, has a rich history of use in the construction industry. Thanks to its solid build, this product can withstand weather, chemicals, and even ultraviolet light. PVC is not only super tough, but it also helps cut down on energy bills because its white color reflects sunlight away from the building. PVC roofs generally have a lifespan of approximately 20 to 30 years, requiring occasional maintenance.



TPO, also known as thermoplastic olefin, is a popular option for roofing in commercial buildings. Similar to PVC, it can weather any storm and endure UV radiation without sustaining damage. That's why it's an excellent pick for residents of Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, FL, Tamarac, Miramar, Lauderhill, Sunrise, or any of the other towns and cities in the South Florida region.



Commercial Roofing Industries is a well-known company specializing in commercial TPO roofing in Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They take immense pride in delivering top-notch services that are tailor-made for every customer.



The professionals handle the job with utmost precision and care, ensuring quality craftsmanship. They choose top-notch roofing materials with excellent ability to withstand the elements and provide energy saving and cost-effectiveness.



Whether residential or commercial, these roofing items ensure ultimate security and protection. Regardless of the type of roofing services needed—installation, maintenance, repair, or replacement—their skilled experts are prepared for the task.



At Commercial Roofing Industries, professionalism is the key. The focus is not only on delivering great results but also on valuing clear communication, being upfront, and meeting deadlines.



