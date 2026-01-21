Commercial Roofing Industries Specializes in Roof Inspection After Hurricane in Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Plantation, Pompano Beach, and Deerfield Beach

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2026 --After another turbulent hurricane season, South Florida property owners are again left facing the daunting task of proving their buildings are still up to code. That's where Commercial Roofing Industries (CRI) comes in. The company has carved out a solid reputation for delivering dependable roof inspection after hurricanes in Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Plantation, Pompano Beach, and Deerfield Beach, Florida, ensuring that commercial property owners meet insurance requirements without missing a beat.



CRI provides fully licensed roof condition inspections that give insurers exactly what they're asking for—and property owners peace of mind. Whether it's an HOA complex in Hollywood or a multi-unit building in Pompano, the inspectors show up prepared, experienced, and ready to tackle the job. Each inspection digs into the nitty-gritty: roof age, current wear and tear, structural soundness, and more—topped off with detailed photos and documentation for insurance carriers.



What really sets CRI apart is its experience and technical know-how. Its team has over 75 years of combined experience. It's the way it blends precision with practicality. Its team understands what's on the line—compliance, safety, and cost. It doesn't just tick boxes. It provides real insights that help owners make smart calls about repairs or full replacements before problems snowball into expensive headaches.



By working with CRI, one can get straight answers, fast turnarounds, and no runaround. The reports are clean and detailed and speak the language of insurance adjusters. More importantly, CRI helps property owners get ahead of the curve—spotting red flags early and offering proactive solutions. It's a hands-on, no-nonsense approach that keeps roofs in check and owners in control.



CRI's mission is simple. They aim to help safeguard South Florida's buildings by offering accurate, honest roof inspections that meet or exceed state and insurance standards. Their long-term vision is to be Florida's most trusted partner in roofing compliance, especially in a climate where storms are becoming more frequent and severe. Backed by state licenses and modern tools, CRI continues to raise the bar for what roof certification should look like.



From Fort Lauderdale to Plantation and everywhere in between, Commercial Roofing Industries is stepping up when it matters most—after the storm.



For more information on commercial roof waterproofing in Broward County, Deerfield Beach, Lauderhill, Miramar, Pompano Beach, and Tamarac, Florida, visit https://commercialroofingindustries.com/.



Call 954-317-2500 for details.



About Commercial Roofing Industries

Commercial Roofing Industries offers licensed roof inspections and condition certifications throughout South Florida. With 75+ years of experience and deep industry knowledge, CRI supports property owners with timely, reliable service built to satisfy insurance demands and extend the life of commercial roofing systems.