Commercial Solar Power Offers to Testify to Senate Judiciary Committee

Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --Commercial Solar Power (CSP) announced today that it would agree to testify about the impact the financial challenges in Puerto Rico have had on its company and the companies stakeholders. Commercial Solar Power does not know at this time when the company will be requested to appear.



More information is expected to be released following a shareholders meeting in late October, 2015.



About Commercial Solar Power

Commercial Solar Power (http://www.commercialsolarpowerinc.com) is a utility scale renewable energy development company. CSP develops large solar power plants for various utilities under Power Purchase Agreements.



