Commercialization of Cell-Cultured Meat Products to Be Discussed at Upcoming Cultured Meat Symposium and Expo in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2022 --SVCMS, LLC is hosting the fifth Cultured Meat Symposium (abbreviated as CMS22). The conference takes place on Friday, October 28 through Saturday, October 29, 2022 and discusses the future of cell-based meat, poultry, and seafood technology. Cell-cultured meat, also known as cultured meat, cultivated meat, or cell-based meat, is meat, poultry, or seafood that is produced without the need to slaughter animals. The technology is based on tissue cell-cultured and has been proven to be a viable alternative.



CMS22 will be held at Bespoke Events, an 18,000 square-foot event space, in the Westfield San Francisco Centre.



The event features various speakers including researchers, scientists, businesspeople, writers, investors and further includes demonstrations from some of the industry's most recent developments. The 2022 event covers topics of creativity and commerce. Creativity is highlighted as companies are preparing to take their products to the market, as well as finding creative solutions to the industries biggest challenges.



Over the years, the Cultured Meat Symposium has become an exclusive gathering of top-level professionals such as scientists, researchers, key industry experts, and members of the traditional meat, poultry, and seafood industries. This year's event sponsors include MilliporeSigma, Sartorius, Covington & Burling LLP, GenScript, Texture Technologies Corp., Black & Veatch, ORF Genetics, Eppendorf, Novo Nordisk, and more. Aleph Farms, a cultivated meat company based in Israel which produces whole cuts of steak, is also a CMS22 sponsor. Attendees are invited to explore the growing field of cultured meat, to visit the expo area and network with the industry's leading organizations.



Tickets for CMS22 are available for purchase via Eventbrite including access to several webinars and online sessions. For more details on the conference, please visit the event homepage.



About SVCMS, LLC

SVCMS LLC is a California-based company focused on media and networking surrounding cell-cultured meat and future food technologies. The company's aim is to accelerate research and growth in this new food technology sector by bundling cross-industry knowledge and gathering like-minded thinkers.



At a glance:

Website: cms2022.com

Facebook: facebook.com/cmsymp

Twitter: twitter.com/cmsymp

Instagram: instagram.com/cmsymp

Podcast: futurefoodshow.com



Press Kit: https://cms2022.com/presskit



