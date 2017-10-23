Commission Express Adds Two New Franchises in New Hampshire Serving Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine & Massachusetts

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2017 --Commission Express, the nation's largest professional real estate commission advance company, announces the opening of Commission Express Mountain State & Commission Express Ocean State, owned by the very successful business team of Bill Mandell & Tom Cafarella. They will be serving Realtors® in New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, & areas of Massachusetts



Bill Mandell is a graduate of Long Island University where he received his master's in accounting. Bill then obtained his CPA license while working at an International Accounting Firm. He is a current owner of both Cameron Real Estate Group Inc, one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in Massachusetts as well as co-owner of Ocean City Development LLC one of the largest developers of 1-4 family properties in the Boston area. Bill has overseen over 400 development projects as head of Ocean City Development LLC operations since 2010. Bill lives in Lynnfield with his wife Sabrina and two sons Nico and Luca.



Tom Cafarella is a Co-owner of Ocean City Development and heads the companies of acquisitions team. Tom is also Co-Owner and head of business development for Cameron Real Estate Group Inc. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts where he obtained Bachelors in Management with a concentration in accounting. Tom started his real estate career in 2005 as a licensed salesperson. Tom lives in Melrose with his wife Diana and his daughter Kate and son Brett.



"Our mission is simple" described Bill Mandell. "to provide the best source for real estate agents and brokers to quickly and easily convert their commissions into cash. We solve a major problem for the realtor's cash flow issues and help them grow their business faster"



The huge demand for commission advance services provided by Commission Express, have been consistently demonstrated as the franchises continue to sell quickly across the nation. "We are extremely excited to add Bill & Tom and the real estate professionals they will serve to our family" stated John Stedman, President and CEO of Commission Express National.



For any questions or inquiries, the team at both Commission Express Mountain State & Commission Express Ocean State can be contacted at 603-213-8274 or visit the websites at:



https://www.commissionexpress.com/oceanstate

https://www.commissionexpress.com/mountainstate



About Commission Express

The commission advance company was founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, by two highly experienced real estate brokers in 1992. After managing offices and owning their own companies, they recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work, helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams. Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.



To find out more about the company, please visit http://www.commissionexpress.com.