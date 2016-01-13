Commission Express Announces Presidential Awards for Affiliate of the Year

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Adele and Cecilia Yost, Commission Express of Prince William, were presented with the 2015 Presidential Award for Affiliate of the Year by the Greater Piedmont Area Association of Realtors® (GPARR). The outstanding service award was presented at the GPAAR installation of Officers meeting in December.



"All of our Franchisees are encouraged to work closely with and support their local Area Board of Realtors®" said John Stedman, President of Commission Express National. Several Commission Express Franchisee owners have also been awarded this prestigious award around the country. Steve Cohn, Greater Tampa; Don Mullinax, North Florida; Michael Goodheim, Western Washington; Julie Diaz, Southeast Michigan; LaVonne Stedman, Northern Virginia.



Commission Express franchisees provide a local and reliable way for Realtors to convert their commissions to cash prior to settlement.



For more information on commission factoring or about Commission Express, please contact them at 888-560-5501



About Commission Express

Founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area in 1992 by two highly experienced real estate brokers who, after managing offices and owning their own companies, recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams. Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.