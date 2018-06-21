Commission Express Bay Area Welcomes New Franchisee: Sumant Jeswani

San Fancisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --In great news for San Francisco real estate professionals, consumer finance expert Sumant Jeswani will be the new franchisee for Commission Express Bay Area. Commission Express' track record of providing top-quality service and convenient commission advances for agents and brokers has been the work of franchise offices across the country, and Mr. Jeswani is sure to uphold that tradition in fine style.



Under Mr. Jeswani's leadership, Commission Express Bay Area will be providing the consistent high standards of customer service and hassle-free commission advances which are its signature benefits. Real estate agents and brokers who want access to predictable and prompt cash flow, instead of waiting weeks or months for commissions on completed transactions to be paid, will have the support of an experienced fellow professional in the field with an understanding of the realities of the Bay Area Market.



Thanks to Commission Express' service, Mr. Jeswani's clients will enjoy:



- The peace of mind that comes with regular cash flow and income

- Enhanced ability to plan business expenditures and advertising

- Funding for training and professional development

- ... and much more



Contact Sumant Jeswani today and put the experience and tools of Commission Express to work for your firm.



What Customers Have Said About Commission Express



"Commission Express is local, and their rates are the lowest I could find around, so I have not shopped since I started using [them]. [The] process is very easy: Go online, answer some simple questions and attach a copy of the ratified contract ... when it's approved, which usually takes about one day, they can send a cheque electronically to my bank, or they can actually send me a cheque that I can print out locally." — Tobin S.



"I'm in the customer service industry, and my standard is excellence. That's what their standard is. I have received excellent care and excellent advice and have had an ongoing relationship with them for many years now. It's just the easiest thing you can do, and it's well worth it." — Tammy H.



About Commission Express

Commission Express was founded in 1992 by a pair of experienced real estate professionals who identified a need for greater stability of cash flow in the industry. They conceived the idea of using a process called "factoring," buying marketable accounts receivable at a discount, to provide favorable rates on commission advances. They spent five years developing the suite of tools that form the basis of the Commission Express business model and began offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs across the nation in 1996. There are now Commission Express offices in most major metropolitan areas, and they have handled thousands of commission advances totalling millions of dollars while cultivating a reputation for excellent service and support.



About Sumant Jeswani

Sumant Jeswani has been in the consumer finance business for 25 years and is a graduate of San Francisco State University with a Bachelor's in Accounting. He established his own business in 1993 and grew to six locations with year-over-year growth before selling his company in 2007 to a national chain. Mr. Jeswani is the current owner of a small consumer finance business in Campbell, California, called ASJ Financial, LLC.



Source:

Commission Express Bay Area



Contact:

Sumant Jeswani

415-404-6995

https://www.commissionexpress.com/bayareaca