Commission Express Continues to Grow, Opens Fourth Franchise in Dallas

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Commission Express, the nation's largest real estate commission advance company, announced today the opening of its newest office, Commission Express Funds TX, located at 2348 Walnut Grove Lane, Frisco, TX 75034. "Our goal is simple" described franchisee Tony Lakhani, "Use our expert financial background and business success to help the real estate professionals looking to grow and expand with working capital that serves their interest better then traditional business loans".



The widespread demand for the Commission Express service has been consistently demonstrated as we expand our offices throughout the country. "We are very excited to continue to broaden our services to the real estate professionals in the state of Texas with the opening of a second Texas location" stated John Stedman, President and CEO of Commission Express National.



Tony Lakhani possesses more than 25 years of experience in diverse financial services institutions, including mortgage banking and real estate industries. Tony is a self-motivated team player with a proven record of excellent customer service, quality and integrity. His strong foundation of securities, knowledge in equities, bonds and strong accounting/finance experience plays an essential role in his and his clients success.



Mr. Lakhani can be reached through the website at: https://www.commissionexpress.com/fundstx Or by phone: 833-786-1110.



About Commission Express National, Inc.

Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.