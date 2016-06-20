Commission Express Explains the Importance of Analytics in Real Estate Marketing

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --No business can succeed without monitoring its revenue-earning operations, which tells it what is working and what is not, so that it can make small changes for better performance. Real estate businesses are no exception to this rule, real estate agents have to put in just as much time and effort into such activities as their counterparts in other industries. Fortunately, the rising importance of digital marketing means that there exists more systems than ever before that will help identify and capitalize on different opportunities.



There are all sorts of tools that can be used to collect information about a real estate agent's digital marketing opportunities and then compile it into a useful document pointing to the most appropriate course of action. For example, Google Analytics can highlight the general demographics of people who have been visiting their websites, when they have been visiting their websites, and the general geographical location of visitors. This information, when used properly can point out the possible reasons behind said visits, as well as opportunities for expansion. Likewise, social network consolidators such as HubSpot can provide similar information for social media websites, which in turn, can be used to come up with similar conclusions.



By using these tools, real estate agents can achieve a better understanding of their potential clients, which help them come up with better marketing campaigns directed towards a specific type of consumer. In turn, better marketing campaigns, mean more efficient and effective results, leading to a boost in sales conversion rates, while also saving on sales costs in the process. Better still, such tools are not a one-time use, but something that can be used at any time, to provide new and deeper insights. So that real estate agents can count on them to keep up with their competitors, and empower them to pull ahead of the pack.



Real estate agents who are not already using digital analytics should make sure to remedy that as soon as possible. This is because digital marketing has become so important that it dominates its counterparts under most circumstances. More and more people are using powerful mobile devices to do the research for their shopping, a trend that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. As a result, real estate agents must adjust their revenue-earning operations in order to adapt to these new realities. They should not hesitate to count on resources such as Commission Express, if they find themselves struggling with some of the more challenging steps to this process.



