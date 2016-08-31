Commission Express Franchise Climbing in the San Diego Market

Warrenton, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --Digital marketing powerhouse, RevBuilders has worked with both the national side of Commission Express, as well as many of its franchises, and the team was more than happy to add another franchise to its client list. After a long conversation with the franchise owner John Cooper, it was decided that the team utilize paid search marketing and marketing automation in order to accomplish Mr. Cooper's goals.



By using these tactics, the team is able to provide Mr. Cooper with a digital presence more conducive to driving leads. With paid search, Mr. Cooper's business will appear more often when potential customers search for certain keywords. By using marketing automation, the relationship between Mr. Cooper's franchise and potential customers will extend farther than just a single click. With marketing automation, various touch points are established with potential clients based on their actions. Not to be confused with email marketing (or spam, when used incorrectly) marketing automation is an unobtrusive way of establishing a strong relationship between a company and its leads- both potential and confirmed.



"We very much enjoy working with Commission Express and its franchises." Said CEO, Scot Small. "We are very much honored that the national branch has been referring us to their franchisees, and we look forward to working with John to ensure him the results he wants."



The relationship between Commission Express and RevBuilders Marketing has lasted for over three years, most likely to the similar goals of both businesses in helping others achieve their dreams. In the case of Commission Express, they have been helping realtors since 1992 retain a reliable cash flow in between signings. They are the top provider of commission advances and offer a 30-day grace period and reliable, local services.



To find out more about commission Express Titanium, visit advantageca.commissionexpress.com.



About RevBuilders Digital Marketing

RevBuilders is a full-service digital marketing agency. Headed by founder Scot Small, they have been offering such services as Google Analytics and AdWords management, brand development, website design, search engine optimization, content marketing, marketing automation, social media marketing, as well as other important digital marketing functions for over 14 years.



For more information on how RevBuilders can improve any company's digital presence, please visit www.revbuilders.com.