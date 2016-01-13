Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2016 --Commission Express National announced the sale from the Norm and Paul Thompson families to Mr. Jesse Cohen on December 30, 2015. The Thompson family had owned the Commission Express franchise units in New Jersey since 2000, and had purchased over 59 million worth of real estate commissions. "Our mission is simple" described franchisee Jesse Cohen "to provide a reliable source for real estate agents and brokers to quickly and easily convert their commissions into cash in just two days or less. Further, our approach to the marketplace is unique because we underwrite the strength of the transaction, not the real estate agent or broker."



Mr. Cohen graduated from Cornell University and obtained an MBA in Finance from Columbia University. Jesse has a strong business background with 25 years at Merrill Lynch, has opened and operated two executive suites, and developed commercial real estate.



"Jesse and his staff have all of the attributes that we look for in a Commission Express Franchisee", said John Stedman, President and CEO of Commission Express National.



The main office for Commission Express New Jersey is located at 1 Church Street, Oldwick, NJ 08858. Jesse may be reached at 201-355-2292.



About Commission Express National, Inc.

COMMISSION EXPRESS was founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area in 1992 by two highly experienced real estate brokers who, after managing offices and owning their own companies, recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams. Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.