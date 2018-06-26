Commission Express of Lake Norman Welcomes New Franchisee

Lake Norman, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Commission Express of Lake Norman is delighted to welcome Byron Walters to a team that provides leading nationwide cash-flow services for real estate agents and brokers. Commission Express has been successful in supporting businesses all over America and is always seeking talented franchisees like Mr. Walters to bring fresh energy and ideas to the marketplace while providing clients with the personal touch that comes from local ownership and operation.



Mr. Walters will be providing the signature benefits of Commission Express service to the Lake Norman region. Bringing an informed perspective to the aid of real estate professionals, he will lead the Lake Norman office in ensuring that there's no more need to wait for settlement to get your commissions on a real estate transaction. Timely cash flow allows you to:



- Invest in advertising and promotion when you need it most

- Cover tax payments and business expenses in timely fashion

- Engage in training and professional development

- Project a stable monthly income

- ... and much more



Contact Byron Walters at Commission Express of Lake Norman today and discover how easy it is to reap these benefits for your real estate business.



What Customers Say About Commission Express



"Commission Express ... is a top-notch real estate commission advance company. Their fees for commission advances are less than other similar companies ... I highly recommend Commission Express if you are a Realtor and need a commission advance. Why go anywhere else?" — Tobin S.



"When I started my real estate career, the cash flow was quite a problem, because you'd ratify contracts but it could be 60 or 90 days out before you'd see funds from that ... It's more like having a salaried job when you use Commission Express, because as you bring in deals you can do withdrawals instead of waiting three or four months at a time to be paid ... It enabled me to work smarter, faster and better." — Tammy H.



About Commission Express

Commission Express was founded by a pair of experienced real estate brokers in Washington, D.C., in 1992. They recognized that real estate professionals needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. As contractors running independent small businesses, agents and brokers had marketable accounts receivable from earned but unsettled sales commissions, and the Commission Express innovation was to purchase those accounts receivable at a discount. They spent five years developing the systems and protocols that Commission Express uses today and have been offering franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs across America since 1996. There are offices today in most major metropolitan areas, and Commission Express has advanced thousands of commissions totaling millions of dollars.



About Byron Walters

Byron Walters is a graduate of Marietta College, Ohio, with a B.S. in Chemistry and of Wake Forest University, earning an MBA with a concentration in finance. Mr. Walters has worked for 20 years in manufacturing supply chain positions across several different industries. Along with his wife, Kathy, he has managed a real estate investment company for 15 years. Mr. Walters resides in Mooresville, NC, with his wife and their three children, Ashley, Katie and Jake.



Source:

Commission Express of Lake Norman



Contact:

Byron Walters

704-748-0863

https://www.commissionexpress.com/lakenorman