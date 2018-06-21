Commission Express of San Antonio Welcomes New Franchisee: Johnny Siman

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --Commission Express of San Antonio is pleased to announce new franchisee Johnny Siman, who will be joining the ranks of America's leading commission advance company. Commission Express' success in helping ease cash flow for real estate professionals across America is based on the quality and dedicated of franchised entrepreneurs who provide local knowledge and a personal touch, and Realtors in the San Antonio area can look forward to that standard of support from Mr. Siman.



For over 20 years, Commission Express has helped real estate agents get access to advance commissions from sales that might otherwise take weeks or months to pay out. Greater regularity of cash flow allows clients to enjoy peace of mind, stability of income and the ability to reliably plan business expenditures and advertising, among many other benefits.



Under Mr. Siman's leadership, Commission Express of San Antonio (located at 227 N. Loop 1604E Ste 150) will be providing those signature benefits along with the personal touch of a professional who knows and loves the community. Contact or visit Johnny Siman today and find out how America's number one commission advance company can work for you.



What Customers Say About Commission Express



"I had tried other commission advance companies. There's one that's got an alliance with RE/MAX that's very well known, and they were taking almost half my commission; in fact, I was giving more to them than I was keeping for myself. That's what caused me to ask around, was there a local solution? Commission Express is local, and their rates are the lowest I could find around." — Tobin S.



"Why I would recommend using Commission Express, number one: its excellent service. Number two: the benefits, the peace of mind, the way the company is run... it just really enables you to keep your mind off of your finances and focus on your work. I would say Commission Express are the best of the best, they are above the rest, and I mean that." — Tammy H.



About Commission Express

Commission Express was founded in the early nineties by a pair of experienced real estate brokers in Washington, D.C., who saw a need in the industry. As independent small-business contractors, agents and brokers needed more stable and predictable income in order to work better, smarter and more efficiently. They conceived the idea of using "factoring" — buying marketable accounts receivable at a discount — as the basis of the sophisticated and effective commission advance service their business model is still providing over two decades later. Commission Express has provided franchise opportunities since 1996, and its offices in metropolitan areas across America have handled thousands of advances totalling millions of dollars.



About Johnny Siman

Johny Siman has been an entrepreneur all his life, owning different kinds of businesses such as an industrial bakery, restaurants, retail stores, consulting business and a commercial real estate firm. He was raised in Houston, Texas, where he attended the University of Houston and studied Computer Engineering and Business Administration. After living out-of-country for 20 years, he relocated to San Antonio five years ago, a city he loves from many prior visits. He believes customer service is the key to running a good business and puts all his effort and energy into delivering it. He was a long-time Rotary Club member and enjoys refereeing soccer in his spare time.



