Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Commission Express, the nation's largest real estate commission advance provider, announced today the opening of its newest office, Commission Express of Lonestar TX located at 5501A Balcones Dr #312, Austin, TX 78731



"Real estate is a long held passion, having actively bought and sold investment properties since 2005", explains Josh Bohls. "I am so excited to provide local real estate professionals with fast, reliable, and convenient commission advance service which helps them sell more homes with better cash flow."



Josh Bohls is a 5th generation Texan from a family with Central Texas roots dating back to 1844. Josh is a tech entrepreneur with deep experience in enterprise software, IT consulting, and education technology. Josh is active in the local Austin community, serving on an advisory board at the JCC and regularly contributing time to Meals on Wheels. Josh is a proud Longhorn, having graduated from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business in 1997. Josh resides in Northwest Hills with his wife and twin children.



The widespread demand for Commission Express' services has been consistently demonstrated as we expand our offices throughout the country.



"We are very excited to continue to broaden our commission advance services to the real estate professionals in Austin Texas area with the opening of this new office," stated John Stedman, President and CEO of Commission Express National. "Josh's vast entrepreneur experience in and out of real estate will serve him well in becoming a successful Commission Express owner."



Josh and his team can be contacted at 512-970-8204



About Commission Express

The commission advance company was founded in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, by two highly experienced real estate brokers in 1992. After managing offices and owning their own companies, they recognized that agents and brokers needed a reliable solution to their cash flow problems. Their goal was to put their experience to work, helping other real estate professionals build their businesses and achieve their dreams. Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia now a days and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.



To find out more about the company, please visit http://www.commissionexpress.com.