Commission Express Opens Second Franchise in Phoenix Arizona

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --Commission Express, the nation's largest real estate commission advance company, announced today the opening of its newest office, Commission Express Funding AZ, located at 4620 N. 16th St. Suite C 116, Phoenix, AZ 85016. "Our goal is simple" described franchisee Sumit Walia, "help the real estate professional looking to grow and expand with optional funding and working capital that serves their interest better then traditional business loans".



The widespread demand for the Commission Express service has been consistently demonstrated as we expand our offices throughout the country. "We are very excited to continue to expand our services to the real estate professionals in the state of Arizona with the opening of Arizona's second office" stated John Stedman, President and CEO of Commission Express National.



Sumit moved to Phoenix AZ in May 2006 and has owned many successful businesses. Currently Sumit is also running multiple courier companies in town. Sumit is a successful serial entrepreneur.



Mr. Walia can be reached through the website at: https://www.commissionexpress.com/fundingaz Or by phone: 480-388-4695.



About Commission Express National, Inc.

Commission Express National, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and is recognized as the only franchised real estate commission advance service provider in the country.