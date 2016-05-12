Commission Express States That Gen Y Home Buyers Mean New Risks and Opportunities for Real Estate Agents

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2016 --The real estate market is in a constant state of change, which presents both risks and opportunities for the real estate agents who are seeking to thrive in it. For example, the National Association of Realtors released some interesting statistics in 2015 about the changing makeup of real estate consumers, with one example being how members of Generation Y now make up 32 percent of all home buyers, which is more than that of all other generations.



This is a serious issue because different generations have been shaped by different influences, meaning that the marketing approach that worked well with one particular generation might not work so well with other generations. As a result, real estate agents who are unprepared for Generation Y home buyers should start adapting their marketing approaches as soon as possible since the passage of more and more time will make them more and more important in the real estate market. This is particularly true because chances are good that future generations will have more in common with Generation Y than with earlier generations.



One way that Generation Y home buyers differ from their predecessors is how they have grown up with the Internet, thus making them that much more receptive to Internet-based marketing tactics. For example, Generation Y home buyers get more of their information from blogs, social media sites, and other online sources, meaning that real estate agents have to engage them through those mediums rather than their more traditional counterparts if they want to have the most success. Similarly, Generation Y home buyers are also avid adopters of the phones and other mobile devices that have come to dominate Internet use, which means both risks for real estate agents who ignore mobile and opportunities for their more flexible competitors.



Fortunately for real estate agents who are struggling to understand what they can do to accommodate Generation Y home buyers as well as how they should do those things, there are all sorts of businesses out there that cater to their needs. Simply put, if they need a real estate mobile app to keep their services fresh in the minds of their potential clients but lack the expertise and experience to develop it on their own, there is no shortage of app developers aimed at the real estate sector out there. However, choosing the right partners is much easier said than done, which is why real estate agents should also do their best to keep up with the times by paying attention to Commission Express as well as other real estate resources. By doing so, they can make use of other people's expertise and experience as needed while also protecting their own interests in the process, thus ensuring the best results possible under the circumstances.



