Common FAQs About Shower Faucet Repairs in Salt Lake City UT

1. Why is the shower leaking?



About 90% of all shower leaks originate from the fixture's showerhead or faucet, and this is typically rooted back to faulty cartridges. Although this is somewhat minor damage and can easily be replaced, it's important for homeowners to be aware of potential shower cartridge fragility.



What's even worse for Salt Lake City homeowners is that hard water often compromises shower faucets, and this typically requires a full replacement in these scenarios. This repair project would include the showerhead, as well as all the hardware behind it.



2. How are showers fixed when it won't turn off?



When a shower faucet won't turn itself off, it'll be important for homeowners to find their property's main water shut-off valve and close off the entire property's water supply. This will get the water to stop flowing, and will put the repair project in a better place while a plumber is on their way to fix things.



This type of scenario is often derived from failed shower cartridges, so it's likely that the cartridge will need to be replaced in order to get the shower to turn off like it normally should.



3. Can shower valve replacements be DIY projects?



It's not recommended to attempt a DIY shower valve replacement, and this is largely because these repair projects require specialized, professional-grade tools to complete.



What's even scarier is that DIY plumbing often leads to more damage, so homeowners should generally put their trust in experienced plumbers for valve replacement projects.



4. How often are shower faucet replacements necessary?



Answering this question largely depends upon the amount of hard water that a property is using, and in Salt Lake City, a lot of properties have significant traces of hard minerals in their water supplies.



When a property uses a water softener, their shower faucets will last upwards of 20 years. Without a water softener in an area like northern Utah where hard water is widespread, shower faucets may only last around five years.



5. Are shower faucet replacements possible without replacing the shower's valve?



No, replacing a shower faucet will subsequently also require a valve replacement as well.



This is essentially a trick question, because a lot of people don't realize that a shower faucet and shower valve are pretty much one in the same thing. When a shower valve replacement is necessary, it'll include the faucet—and all of its associated hardware.



