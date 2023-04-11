Common Hard Water Plumbing Issues That Occur in Lehi UT

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2023 --Plumbing problems occur every single day all across the country, but northern Utah just so happens to be a region of America that experiences all sorts of residential and commercial plumbing repairs.



Northern Utah is particularly susceptible to plumbing issues because of the area's proximity to the Great Salt Lake, as well as the Wasatch Mountains. The unfortunate truth is that northern Utah experiences hard water within its municipal water sources, and this means that people are using water with excessive minerals for their everyday needs.



Beehive Plumbing is a plumber lehi ut that supports both homes and businesses in the northern Utah region, and their Master Plumbers are some of the best in the country when it comes to diagnosing and resolving plumbing issues associated with hard water.



So below are some of the most common plumbing repairs that are connected to municipal hard water supplies!



Decreased Water Heater Durability



Water heaters are supposed to last around 15 years if they're taken care of properly, but hard water can end up decreasing water heater longevity by several years.



This is because hard water leads to limescale buildup, which can permanently damage a water heater's heating elements.



Faucet Mineral Buildup



Bathroom and kitchen sinks are also susceptible to hard water's damaging impacts, and many homes experience stubborn mineral deposits on faucets that are extremely difficult to get rid of.



And this type of mineral buildup won't stop accumulating unless a property owner invests in a water softener.



Residue on Showers & Tubs



Calcium is a well-known hard water mineral, and it just so happens to make it more difficult for soap to properly dissolve and get rinsed down drains. This often leads to soap residues getting stuck to bathtubs and showerheads, as well as shower curtains.



No one likes these types of unattractive bathroom aesthetics, which is why hard water can often be embarrassing for homeowners!



Toilet Flushing Issues



Mineral deposits tend to develop on plumbing surfaces where hard water is regularly located, so this includes toilets as well. When toilets are left susceptible to hard water's damaging impacts, it eventually leads to flushing problems and potential clogs.



Toilet tanks and other internal components are also susceptible to premature corrosion when properties have hard water.



Improperly Cleaned Dishes & Glasses



Dishwashers are one of the main plumbing appliances that are impacted by hard water, which subsequently means that a home's dishes and glasses are also extremely susceptible to hard water as well.



What often is the case is that a dishwasher load won't come out looking clean when a home has hard water issues, because the hard minerals will leave behind cloudy spots.



Improperly Cleaned Laundry



Washing machines are also commonly impacted by municipal hard water lines, which leads to detergent being less effective and not properly cleaning clothing fabrics.



Excessive mineral deposits can actually be left on clothing after the laundry cycle has completed, which makes apparel look dingy and less vibrant.



Plumbing Connection Corrosion



Another very serious plumbing problem associated with hard water is plumbing connection corrosion. This is a serious plumbing issue because mineral deposits can form in the plumbing joint, which can lead to serious levels of corrosion and subsequent re-piping needs.



Strange Tasting Drinking Water



And if all the above plumbing issues aren't bad enough, hard water can also lead to strange tasting drinking water for households and commercial properties.



This simply isn't OK for families with small children and pets, because the hard water minerals can actually pose health risks over long periods of time!



Hard Water Is An Issue Plaguing Northern Utah, And Many Communities Across America!



Although northern Utah just so happens to have an extremely bad hard water problem, the truth is that hard water is impacting municipal water lines in communities all over the country.



Not enough people are currently aware of hard water and its negative plumbing impacts, and there's absolutely no denying that a tipping point is on the horizon for municipalities throughout the United States when it comes to addressing overall water quality in the near future!



About Beehive Plumbing

Beehive Plumbing is the top plumbing company servicing the entire northern Utah region, and their Master Plumbers just so happen to be some of the most experienced specialists when it comes to addressing hard water issues and installing high-quality water softeners for both residential and commercial properties.



The plumbing specialists at Beehive Plumbing are available for comment regarding the impacts of hard water on municipalities throughout the nation, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 801-661-8155.