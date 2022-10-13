Common Signs That a Home Is in Need of a Furnace Repair

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --Every household relies upon their furnace when the winter weather approaches and temperatures drop, and this is exactly why the fall months are the best time to get a property's HVAC system checked up on by experienced professionals.



When it comes to furnace repairs, there are many different warning signs that homeowners need to be on the lookout for. The good news is that every city has an abundance of HVAC and furnace experts that'll help people when things go wrong, and below are some common signs that a furnace repair is needed at a home or business!



Strange Smells Emanating From The Furnace



Although it's normal for furnaces to give off strange, fuel-like smells when they're first turned on in the fall months, these smells usually will go away very quickly.



It's a more troubling scenario when strange smells linger within a furnace and simply don't go away. These smells just so happen to be one of the most common red flags that homeowners need to recognize when it comes to furnace repairs.



These smells could be the result of many different causes, including a potential gas leak or dust within a unit. The best thing a homeowner can do in these scenarios is hire an HVAC expert to ultimately get to the root cause of the odors.



The Furnace Unit Doesn't Get Started Easily



As furnaces get older, they typically end up experiencing starting difficulties. It's also common for furnaces to experience difficulties when it comes to maintaining enough energy to keep running.



If a home or business owner is restarting their furnace unit several times a day, then it's a clear sign that a repair is required. These issues often stem from things like a damaged thermostat or disconnected wiring.



Pilot Light Discoloration



It's important for property owners to pay very close attention to the general color of their pilot light. Well-working pilot lights will typically be blue, so if you see a different color, then it could be an indication that a problem is ongoing.



These types of pilot light color changes occur when things like carbon monoxide aren't dissipating as they're supposed to, which of course can pose serious health risks and problems for entire families if left neglected.



Insufficient Household Heating



Another rather obvious warning sign for a furnace repair is when the furnace simply isn't efficient enough to provide a household with an adequate amount of heat. There are many different causes for this type of repair job, which is why it's crucial to hire an experienced technician that can thoroughly assess the entire system.



Faulty thermostats and leaking ductwork tend to be common culprits in these scenarios, but there's no telling what exactly is causing the insufficient heating without a proper diagnosis!



Consistent Noises



Although every furnace makes noises, it's a troubling warning sign when a unit consistently creates strange, loud noises. That's why it's important to pay close attention to a furnace's sounds, and always reach out to an HVAC team when an inspection is needed.



Some of the strange sounds to be on the lookout for include whistling and squealing sounds, because these sounds generally indicate loose internal components that need to be fixed.



Furnace Repairs Will Continue To Rise As We Enter Into Winter 2022-23



It's always best to plan ahead when it comes to any home improvement projects that could pose serious issues during the winter months, and the next couple months are by far the best time to reach out to an HVAC team and see if a furnace repairs are necessary.



About Beehive Heating & Air

Beehive Heating & Air is an HVAC company based out of Bluffdale, Utah. Their experienced industry specialists have supported countless homes and businesses with furnace repairs and HVAC installations.



The Beehive Team is available for comment regarding furnace repairs, and they can be reached via the following contact form or by calling 801-980-0903.