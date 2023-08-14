Common Warning Signs That a Home or Business in Salt Lake City UT Needs an AC Repair!

Murray, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2023 --This summer has been brutal all throughout the country, and cities like Salt Lake City, UT have been practically scorched during the most recent heat waves.



These unprecedented temperatures have led to people overusing their HVAC systems, which is why home and business owners need to understand when their unit is on the brink of malfunctioning—before it's too late.



No one wants to be left without air conditioning during summers like this one, and the ac repair salt lake city ut experts at Beehive Heating & Air have helped develop this list of warning signs to be on the lookout for!



Red Flag #1: Very Little Airflow



When an AC unit isn't putting out enough airflow, it's an indication that something is wrong with the property's air ducts or the system's compressor. Weak airflow is a common AC repair issue in the summertime, particularly because people are overworking their systems this time of year.



No matter what is actually causing a system's weak airflow, it's best to have an HVAC technician conduct a thorough evaluation.



Red Flag #2: Warm Air Coming From AC Unit



Another AC repair warning sign is when warm air comes out of vents. This is a red flag that there's an issue with the compressor, or that the system is experiencing a refrigerant leak.



It's also possible that there's an air duct problem somewhere within the property.



Red Flag #3: Bad Smells Coming From AC System



Bad smells can be indicative of many AC issues, but the most common culprits are a mold contamination and electrical issues.



When the smells emanating from an AC system are musty, this is a red flag that mold has developed somewhere within the unit. This is particularly troubling because mold spores can cause all sorts of health and respiratory problems.



When the smells are closer to burning odors, this is a red flag that there's an electrical wiring issue that's taking place.



Red Flag #4: Strange Sounds Coming From AC Unit



Below are a few strange sounds that home and business owners need to be on the lookout for when it comes to AC repairs:



Clicking around outdoor unit

Outdoor unit not turning properly

Gurgling or bubbling noises

Banging or clanging sounds

Squealing

Metal screeching

High-pitched screaming and hissing



All of these strange sounds are cause for concern, and should be checked out by an experienced HVAC technician.



Red Flag #5: Thermostat Malfunctions



The thermostat is like the heart of any HVAC system, because this is what transmits information throughout a system to in turn provide desired indoor temperatures.



So when a thermostat is malfunctioning, it can subsequently lead to the entire system malfunctioning.



Red Flag #6: Abnormal Indoor Humidity Levels



An HVAC system is supposed to reduce the humidity levels within a home or business, so when humidity levels are strangely high, it's a warning sign that it's time to call AC repair pros.



Indoor humidity can lead to all sorts of issues, including mold development, so it's never safe to neglect.



Red Flag #7: Strange Utility Cost Spikes



A lot of people don't realize that something is wrong with their AC system, until they see really strange spikes in their utility bills. When bills suddenly go up out of nowhere, it could mean that the HVAC system is running inefficiently.



Be Sure To Contact Local Pros For An AC Repair In Salt Lake City, UT!



In the age of YouTube and social media, a lot of people think they can conduct DIY AC repairs. This is a huge mistake that could potentially end up costing thousands in the long run, so it's always best to put AC repair jobs in the hands of seasoned professionals.



One of the best HVAC companies in northern Utah is Beehive Heating & Air, and their contact information is listed below!



About Beehive Heating & Air

Beehive Heating & Air is one of the top-rated HVAC companies located in Salt Lake City, and they support both homes and businesses with HVAC repairs, installations and replacements throughout all of northern Utah.



The Beehive Team is available for comment regarding common AC repair issues that typically come up during the summer months, and they can be reached via this contact page or by calling 801-849-3873.