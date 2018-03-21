Commonwealth Caregivers Launches New Interactive Website

Needham, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Commonwealth Caregivers, a Needham, Massachusetts homecare services agency has hired eDriven Marketing, out of Moultonborough, New Hampshire, to design, build and launch a completely new interactive website to serve the needs of its clientele.



The site can be seen online at www.commonwealthcaregivers.com.



Some of its new features are helpful client portals such as information links about their services and links to The Council on Aging, American Association of Retired People, and many more informative links. The site also features a new video that shows a sampling of their full suite of in-home-care.



Commonwealth Caregivers has served the Massachusetts area over the last 10 years. They offer in-home care by nurses, home healthcare professionals, stay at home moms and licensed practitioners. They serve people who need elderly care, personal care, companionship, transportation, meal preparation, ambulation and transfers, pet care, shopping and errands, house cleaning, post injury care, or have medical ailments and special needs. They offer a personalized care program that provides detailed custom care to ensure every client's needs are met.



Every caregiver at Commonwealth Caregivers is fully screened, vetted, and highly trained ensuring consistent quality care. One of the leading concerns for people entering a need for home care is, will my loved ones be treated lovingly and with care?



"This is where Commonwealth Caregivers shines." Says Scott Fagan, owner of Commonwealth Caregivers. "We treat every patient and client as if they are family. Families can rest assured knowing that their loved ones are treated with the highest care and professionalism. We even take them grocery shopping and cook delicious meals for our clientele."



Increasingly, people are choosing in-home-care services instead of nursing homes. The many benefits include less displacement anxiety, peaceful settings, familiarity with one's own home, easy visiting hours for family and friends and affordability. One can contract a visiting home health care professional for one day a week or even full live-in care based on one's budget and health needs.



About Commonwealth Caregivers

To contact Commonwealth Caregivers for in-home-care, please call them at (781) 483-4460 or email them at info@commonwealthcaregivers.com. Their physical address is 315A Chestnut Street, Needham, MA 02492.



About eDriven Marketing

eDriven Marketing creates marketing solutions for small to medium sized businesses so they can get up to 4x more leads in 45 days without technology overwhelm or brutal big-agency pricing. They provide a 360° approach to marketing and web design, encompassing traditional print and television media to the latest in drone technology and digital marketing.



Visit https://www.edrivenmarketing.com, email them at drive@edrivenmarketing.com, or call 603-253-8300.