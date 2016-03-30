Commonwealth Computer Recycling Celebrates Earth Day with Free Nationwide Data Destruction Throughout April

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --At a time when up to 50 million tons of electronic waste is generated worldwide each year, recycling & data destruction company Commonwealth Computer Recycling is leading responsible disposal efforts through its nationwide data destruction portal, CyberCrunchRecycling.com.



CyberCrunch allows consumers and businesses to securely recycle many different products, including laptops, cell phones, tablets and other data-containing devices.



Throughout April, the company is celebrating Earth Day by providing free mail-back data destruction and hard drive shredding to individuals and organizations across the country. Those who wish to have their hard drives destroyed only have to pay for shipping costs to the company's Responsible Recycler (R2) and Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS) certified facility.



"As we celebrate the importance of Earth Day on a global scale, now is a great opportunity to give back and offer a way for people across the country to have their sensitive data effectively destroyed in an environmentally friendly and affordable way," said Serdar Bankaci, president and founder of Commonwealth Computer Recycling. "We are thrilled to lead these efforts and allow more individuals and organizations an opportunity to dispose of their computers and electronics using sustainable practices."



Commonwealth Computer Recycling has a strict no-landfill policy, and no unprocessed e-waste is shipped overseas. In its state-of-the-art facility, the company ensures that all media is destroyed and meets and exceeds HIPAA, Department of Defense, NIST and many other data security standards. CyberCrunch provides various options for sensitive data, including secure shipping and videos of the destruction process—with standards that can handle classified material up to Top Secret.



"E-waste is incredibly bad for the environment when dumped in a landfill, and we're looking to help solve the problem. Many electronic devices, including cell phones, contain lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium, chlorine and bromide." said Bankaci. "By offering this service for free, we are allowing people a convenient way to do their part in keeping these hazardous materials out of our landfills, while protecting against one of the biggest problems facing businesses and consumers today—identity theft. We believe that this is a terrific way to celebrate Earth Day and all that it represents."



About Commonwealth Computer Recycling

Founded in 2010, Commonwealth Computer Recycling specializes in data destruction, data wiping and the responsible recycling of electronics, computers and portable devices. In addition to R2 and RIOS, Commonwealth Computer Recycling is permitted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and is a member of the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID) and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI). CyberCrunch is a division of Commonwealth Computer Recycling.



For more information on CyberCrunch and the mail-in hard drive shredding and data destruction services it delivers, visit http://www.cybercrunchrecycling.com/earth-day/.