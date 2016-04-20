Commonwealth Computer Recycling Offers Free, HIPAA-Compliant Data Destruction Throughout April

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2016 --As part of its celebration of Earth Day, Commonwealth Computer Recycling is offering free mail-in e-waste recycling and hard drive shredding for businesses and organizations who need reliable, HIPAA-compliant data destruction.



The company is offering the service, through its CyberCrunch Recycling division, at no cost throughout April. Customers only have to pay to have their hard drives, computers and other devices shipped to the company's facility in Pennsylvania, which is Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS) and R2 Responsible Recycling certified.



In addition to the strict standards of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), CyberCrunch Recycling's facility and processes meet all requirements of the U.S. Department of Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA).



"Healthcare providers, insurance companies and various other businesses and organizations must be completely sure that they are disposing of their hard drives and electronics in a way that meets HIPAA standards and other federal and state regulations," said Serdar Bankaci, CEO and founder of Commonwealth Computer Recycling. "We offer a seamless, 100 percent compliant and environmentally responsible way for these organizations to destroy this e-waste, making sure they fully protect themselves and their customers. We are very pleased to offer these services for no cost throughout the month of April."



An R2 certified company, CyberCrunch Recycling provides a broad range of services for customers in Pennsylvania and across the country, including data wiping and destruction, electronics recycling and e-waste disposal. The company also provides secure shipping and videos of the data destruction process, and can safely handle classified materials up to a Top Secret level. There's also an optional no-reuse policy, giving customers the ability to stipulate that their hard drives should never be used again.



"CyberCrunch offers your organization the security and assurance you need when it comes to disposing of your e-waste," said Bankaci. "And this month, you can give us a try without incurring any extra costs."



Earth Day, an annual event started in 1970, aims to bring awareness to issues of environmental protection around the world. It takes place every year on April 22.



To learn more about CyberCrunch Recycling and the HIPAA-compliant data destruction solutions it delivers, visit http://www.cybercrunchrecycling.com.