Commonwealth Computer Recycling Offers Free Mail-Back Data Destruction, Hard Drive Shredding Throughout April

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2016 --Individuals and organizations searching for an affordable way to securely dispose of their e-waste have an opportunity to do so for free throughout April thanks to Commonwealth Computer Recycling's Earth Day promotion.



Through its CyberCrunch division, the company allows customers to mail in their hard drives and other electronics to its R2 Responsible Recycling and Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS) certified facility. In April, those who wish to have their hard drives, laptops, tablets, cell phones and other data-containing devices shredded only have to pay for shipping costs.



"As part of our celebration of Earth Day, we are very proud to offer this special deal to our customers, giving them the ability to have their data and hard drives destroyed as affordably as possible—in fact, for free," said Serdar Bankaci, president and founder of Commonwealth Computer Recycling. "We uphold the highest standards of quality in the services we offer, and our customers have peace of mind that their sensitive data will be handled by certified professionals who take our clients' safety and security very seriously."



CyberCrunch, which serves customers nationwide, has a state-of-the-art facility, ensuring that all media is thoroughly destroyed per the highest standards—including those issued by the U.S. Department of Defense, HIPAA, NIST and various other agencies. The company also offers secure shipping and videos of the data destruction process, and is able to handle classified materials up to a level of Top Secret. And, it has an optional no-reuse policy, allowing customers to specify that their hard drives should not be re-used in any way.



About Commonwealth Computer Recycling

Commonwealth Computer Recycling provides a wide range of data destruction services, including data wiping and the environmentally responsible recycling of computers, electronics and mobile devices. In addition to its RIOS and R2 certifications, the company is officially permitted through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and is a member of the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) and the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID). CyberCrunch is a division of Commonwealth Computer Recycling.



Earth Day, which promotes environmental stewardship across the globe, takes place April 22. To learn more about CyberCrunch and the data destruction and hard drive shredding services it provides to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the United States, go to http://www.cybercrunchrecycling.com.