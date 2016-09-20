Commonwealth Computer Recycling Receives Funding from Regional Investor

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2016 --Commonwealth Computer Recycling, a company that offers a full suite of e-waste disposal services, has received funding from Ben Franklin Technology Partners.



Commonwealth was one of 13 Pennsylvania companies to receive funding through Ben Franklin, an early stage investment agency that made available $2.9 million in this latest round of funding. It was also one of two in the physical sciences sector.



"It is an honor to be chosen as part of Ben Franklin's latest round of investment in regional technology companies," said Serdar Bankaci, owner of Commonwealth Computer Recycling. "In recent years, we have achieved substantial growth and have assisted some of the largest businesses, organizations and public agencies in the nation with their electronic waste disposal needs. This funding will allow us to further innovate and position ourselves as the go-to provider of these services throughout the United States."



Commonwealth has developed a groundbreaking method for recycling computers and electronics, using an approach that finds previously untapped value in e-waste. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies throughout the country, delivering solutions like IT asset disposal, data destruction and universal waste management, among others.



R2 certified and a member of the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID), Commonwealth handles its clients' sensitive data and equipment per the most stringent industry standards. Its customers have included the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, large enterprise firms, nonprofit organizations and small and medium-sized businesses.



About Ben Franklin Technology Partners

Ben Franklin Technology Partners is an investor that aims to lead southeastern Pennsylvania's growing technology community, helping to create jobs and boost the regional economy in the process. Over the past 30 years, the firm has invested more than $175 million into more than 1,750 tech companies throughout the region. An initiative of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the agency receives funding from the Ben Franklin Technology Development Authority.



To learn more about Commonwealth Computer Recycling and the e-waste and data destruction services it offers businesses and organizations across a wide range of industries, visit http://www.ccrcyber.com.