Commonwealth Computer Recycling Secures Growth Capital from Private Investors

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2016 --Commonwealth Computer Recycling LLC, a respected electronics disposal, computer recycling and data destruction provider, has completed an initial fundraising round led by a group of Philadelphia-based angel investors.



Using these investments, Commonwealth will scale its IT asset disposition (ITAD), data destruction and e-waste recycling services throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.



"Our new investors' proven track records in scaling small businesses make them a logical fit for this next phase of our company," said Serdar Bankaci, CEO and founder of Commonwealth Computer Recycling. "Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware are where we see short-term growth, and from there we will continue to grow our presence across the broader Mid-Atlantic region."



Founded in 2012 and based in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Commonwealth operates a U.S. Department of Environmental Protection-permitted and R2 certified recycling facility. In late 2014, the company opened a transfer station in Aston, Pennsylvania, partnering with Elwyn Industries, and it will expand to northeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware as soon as possible.



"The strategic locations of both facilities will allow us to serve businesses from northern New Jersey down to Washington, D.C., and from Philadelphia to Cleveland," said Bankaci.



Over the past several years, Commonwealth has built a strong reputation as a safe, reliable and efficient e-waste recycler and data destruction provider for businesses and organizations in western Pennsylvania. In fact, Smart Business magazine recently named the company a Smart 50 Business, reflecting the sustainable and innovative approach of its services.



About Commonwealth Computer Recycling LLC

Commonwealth has become the most secure choice for both onsite and offsite data destruction in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a customer base that includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, large enterprise firms, small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations, among others.



R2 certified and a member of the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID), Commonwealth is able to provide its customers the ultimate peace of mind in knowing that their e-waste disposal and data security needs will be upheld to the highest industry standards.



To learn more about the company, please call Joe Connors at 866-925-2354 or visit http://www.ccrcyber.com.