Commonwealth Computer Recycling to Present at Annual E-Waste Conference in New Orleans

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Commonwealth Computer Recycling (CyberCrunch), a leading electronics recycling and e-waste services provider, will present at the upcoming E-Scrap 2016 in New Orleans.



The 14th annual conference attracts more than 1,200 attendees from more than 35 different countries each year. CyberCrunch President Serdar Bankaci and Vice President Joe Connors will ---- lead a breakout session called "E-Scrap Academy Track: Let's Make a Deal," which will cover how various companies have been able to partner with investors and position themselves effectively in today's competitive market.



"We are incredibly excited to present at E-Scrap 2016 and share some of the recent trends we've seen in our industry, many of which have taken place over the past year alone," said Bankaci. "Our goal is to give our fellow professionals a greater understanding of the state of our industry and how they can incorporate practical financing tools into their own businesses. We are very much looking forward to the conference this year."



E-Scrap 2016 features a series of presentations, tear-down demonstrations, an exhibit hall and question-and-answer sessions with top industry executives. The event provides attendees with the latest on e-scrap collection issues, policy considerations, recycling market factors and analyses of trends and stewardship throughout North America. Among those taking part in the exhibitions are buyers and brokers, electronic scrap processors, waste haulers, equipment manufacturers and industry trade associations.



CyberCrunch has become one of the nation's top computer and electronics recycling providers, serving a wide range of Fortune 1000 companies, small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofit organizations and federal and state government agencies. The company offers services like data destruction, universal waste management, IT asset disposal and more.



About CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch is R2 certified and a member of the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID), and its team handles its customers' equipment and data using the most rigorous industry standards for safety and security.



E-Scrap 2016 will take place September 20-22 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Bankaci and Connors will present September 21 at 1:30 p.m. For more information on CyberCrunch and to learn more about the company's e-waste disposal services, please visit http://www.ccrcyber.com.