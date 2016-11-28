Commonwealth Computer Recycling Welcomes Jennifer Pratt to Team

Greensburg, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Commonwealth Computer Recycling (CyberCrunch), a company offering a broad range of data destruction, e-waste disposal solutions, has added Jennifer Pratt to its sales team.



Pratt, who previously owned and operated her own document destruction business in the Washington, D.C. area, has years of experience in the recycling industry. In fact, she sold her company to a Fortune 500 firm just four years after its launch, reaching $2 million in annual sales.



At CyberCrunch, Pratt will be responsible for e-waste recycling and data destruction sales in the Metro Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. areas.



"We are very excited that Jennifer will be joining our growing company, as she brings a wide range of experience and expertise in this very niche industry," said Serdar Bankaci, President of CyberCrunch. "Jennifer knows what it takes to be successful in the electronics recycling and data destruction business, as she has demonstrated practical experience as a business owner. She will play a pivotal role with the company as we continue to grow and serve more customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region."



Pratt has more than 20 years of experience in business development and sales management. This includes successfully networking, negotiating, marketing and building relationships with customers. In her career, she has sold to some of the largest businesses, organizations and government agencies in the world, including the White House, Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



About CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch is an innovator when it comes to data destruction and e-waste disposal, finding previously untapped value in e-waste that allows it to provide customers with the best service possible. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies across the country, with solutions that include data destruction, IT asset disposal and e-waste compliance.



The company, which is R2 certified and a member of the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID), handles clients' hardware and sensitive data per the highest industry standards.



For more information on CyberCrunch and the wide range of e-waste and data destruction services the company offers, go to http://www.ccrcyber.com.