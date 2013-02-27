New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Corvex Management, LP and Related Fund Management, LLC announced that investment funds managed by them collectively own approximately 9.8% of the outstanding common shares of CommonWealth REIT (NYSE:CWH).



Corvex and Related believe that CWH's portfolio of real estate assets trade at a substantial discount to fair value due to a misalignment of incentives between the Company and its external advisor, REIT Management & Research LLC and track record of underperformance.



Corvex and Related have released an open letter to the Company's Board of Trustees demanding that the Company immediately cease a value destroying equity offering and debt repurchase, and enter into discussions with Corvex and Related regarding maximizing long-term value for all CWH shareholders.



Find out where CWH could be headed by getting the free trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CWH



Chelsea Therapeutics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHTP) last traded at 1.62, up $0.11 nearly 7.28%. The stock traded at a volume of 1.21M in the last session. The Company has a market cap of 108.61M. The stock has a 52 week range of 0.70 - 4.40.



Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products for the treatment of a variety of human diseases. The Company is developing a therapeutic agent for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (NOH), associated with primary autonomic failure and falls related to NOH in Parkinson’s Disease (PD), as well as other norepinephrine-related conditions and diseases.



Find out where CHTP could be headed by getting the trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=CHTP



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009