Communication Industry on the Watch: (NASDAQ: RIMM), (NASDAQ: FB)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2013 --Research In Motion Limited (USA)(NASDAQ:RIMM) released technology that will allow BlackBerry 10 users to run the smartphones on their own networks. CNBC reports that the company continues to face mounting competition from iPhones and Android devices but believes the latest BlackBerry has an edge when it comes to security features.



Citigroup’s Jim Suva has reiterated his Sell rating and the $6 price target on shares of Research In Motion Limited (USA) (RIMM). CEO Thorsten Heins in an interview raised hopes about the BB10 software upgrade on January 30th.



Research In Motion Limited (RIM) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market.



Find out if this release could benefit RIMM by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=RIMM



Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is developing a new Messenger app which will allow companies to advertise themselves to over 1 billion Facebook users. Now Facebook is looking to increase earnings in the mobile advertising market as a percentage of the bottom-line from 14% in 3Q12 to 18% this year. Mobile ads grew 300% in the last months of 2012.



Facebook Inc. (FB) has confessed that there is practically not anything it can do to prohibit young addicts setting up profiles and possibly being exposed to explicit content, online bullying and training.



Facebook, Inc. is engaged in building products to create utility for users, developers, and advertisers.



Get everything traders need to know on the most popular social media by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=FB



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009