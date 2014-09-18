Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2014 --Lead Business Advisors, a division of the 86-year-old financial institution, Lead Bank, has launched their Capital Raising Tool Kit to help companies take their business to the next level. Following on the heels of the creation of their new innovative Lead Business Advisors team earlier this year, the Lead Bank Capital Raising Tool Kit was created to offer businesses another variety of services allowing them to strategically assess, measure and evaluate their finances as they seek potential investors. Targeting younger, established companies as well as some startups, the Lead Bank Capital Raising Tool Kit and the Lead Business Advisor team is dedicated to helping businesses develop sustained growth through the implementation of solid business practices.



Whether a business is seeking new investors or trying to find an additional injection of capital, the Lead Bank Capital Raising Tool Kit will address each area of the company and offer financial solutions that will ultimately position the company in the best light possible to investors and lending institutions. This tool kit bundles together three main areas of business; a comprehensive financial model, a capitalization table and a company pitch deck. The Lead Business Advisor team will walk the company through each stage, providing constant business coaching and financial advice throughout the four-to-six week journey. Lead Business Advisors’ goals are to provide financial leadership, evolving to meet the demands of clients and the needs of their businesses.



“Before a business can take advantage of possible financing, they must realistically evaluate the investment profile and creditworthiness of their business,” said Clint Harris, Senior Director of Corporate Finance. “By using the Capital Raising Tool Kit, in conjunction with the experienced Lead Business Advisors team, a business owner can feel confident when inviting others to invest in their company,” Clint added. Lead Business Advisors provide financial, operational and strategic advice to businesses across the Kansas City area. Being able to understand both sides of the balance sheet, offering monthly bookkeeping services, financial statement preparation, budget creation and reporting, as well as strategic and operational advising services, Lead Business Advisors provide outside expertise and guidance helping business owners better run their businesses. The team is equipped with the know-how to assist companies with all aspects of their growth strategy, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and succession planning. Lead Business Advisors services are a cost-effective and creative way for businesses to grow profitably, streamline operations and gain additional market share.



“We understand that business owners are passionate about their business. We are too, so it’s our goal to help that person stay in control of their business by allowing the Lead Business Advisor staff be their partner throughout the funding process. Our new tool kit provides a variety of tools that will position their company in the best light, which will get them the funding they need to take their business to the next level,” said Josh Rowland, Vice Chairman.



About Lead Bank

For more than 85 years, Lead Bank has remained a strong independent commercial bank dedicated to delivering smart financial solutions for business owners, managers and their families and communities. With two Missouri locations in Garden City and Lee’s Summit, Lead Bank provides treasury management, lending services, and personal client products. Lead Bank also offers advisory services to companies from bookkeeping to business brokerage services through its division, Lead Business Advisors. For additional information about Lead Bank, call (816) 220.8600 or visit http://www.leadbankonline.com