Community Clean-Up Grants Offered for Local Dumpster Rental Go-Green Projects

Typically, grants can be used to beautify communities for current residents and also to help welcome new residents. They may also be used to fill the financial barrier in clean-up projects for dumpster rentals and landfill fees. Lastly grants help encourage local community support and volunteer efforts.



Grants may help to purchase equipment rentals, paint, landfill fees, dumpster rental fees and other supplies. These clean-up initiatives are a way to help encourage community participation with local Go-Green and environmental clean-up efforts. They can also assist with redeveloping areas and helping to support training related to environmental projects.



Various clean-up grants and funding that are available, include: Brownfield's Grant Fact sheets: This is a grant fund through the EPA to empower state, community and local clean-up efforts. Envirofinance: A project that works in conjunction with the EPA and its partners to assist with environmental programs. Technical Assistance Grants Program: Money is allocated for eligible superfund sites to support community activities and clean-up efforts. Types of Brownfield's Grant Funding: This particular program provides clean-up, environmental job training and loans. To find out more about a Go-Green Initiative, contact the EPA.



