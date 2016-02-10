Community Hospitalists Announces the Appointment of Director of Palliative Medicine

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --Community Hospitalists, a company of The Martin Healthcare Group, announces the appointment of Dean M. Frate, M.D. as its Director of Palliative Medicine. Dr. Frate, a graduate of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, is Board Certified in Internal Medicine as well as Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He will create and lead the program for our Hospitalist Group in hospitals we staff throughout Ohio.



Community Hospitalists' Palliative Medicine Initiative for Hospitalists and practitioners is dedicated to improving knowledge and clinical practice in the care of patients with serious ongoing or life-limiting illnesses. By working together with the patient's team of doctors, our physicians and practitioners will focus on improving the quality of life as well as providing relief and support for patients and their family members.



About Community Hospitalists

Locally owned and operated, Community Hospitalists is a division of The Martin Healthcare Group, providing excellence in healthcare for over 40 years.