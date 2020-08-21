Community Solutions Announces Fall Online Conference

Yellow Springs, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions is offering its fall conference, Pathways to Regeneration: Resilience, Restoration and Reciprocity from Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8, 2020. The conference will be presented on a virtual platform because of the pandemic, but will maintain the high level of interaction and community building found in the annual conferences of the previous eighty years.



The world is currently reeling from multiple challenges presented by the global pandemic, intense weather events due to rapid and unaddressed climate change, and a national uprising against growing inequality and institutionalized racism. Community Solutions' mission is to offer systemic pathways to address these challenges. Cutting-edge thinkers will offer both practical and inspirational presentations on practices to help restore the health of the planet and humans' relationship with nature.



Judith Schwartz, acclaimed journalist and author of Water in Plain Sight, will offer a keynote address on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Rowen White, Seed Keeper from the Mohawk community of Akwesasne and Executive Director of Sierra Seeds, will present a keynote address on Saturday, November 7th at 7:00pm, describing the leadership of global Indigenous communities to promote healing of the earth. Ms White will receive The Arthur Morgan Award for her work in community, democracy, entrepreneurship, and individual character.



Other notable speakers are: Douglas Tallamy, University of Delaware entomologist and New York Times best selling author of Nature's Best Hope, and Greg Watson, Director of Policy and Systems Design at the Schumacher Center for New Economics and a leading advocate for transforming land access and local food systems to strengthen community sovereignty.



The Arthur Morgan Institute for Community Solutions is a non-profit based in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Since its founding in 1940, its annual conferences have addressed peak oil, climate change and increasing inequity. In 2017 Community Solutions purchased a 128-acre farm and established Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice. Agraria's recent conferences have focused on regeneration of the soil and local food systems. Hundreds of participants have gathered to learn, share, and network at these events.



For registration and more information visit:

https://communitysolution.org/pathways-to-regeneration www.communitysolution.org/pathways-to-regeneration or contact Risaacson@communitysolution.org