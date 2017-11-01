Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2017 --Dallas-based executive coach and author, Dr. Robert Barner provided a free half-day transformational development workshop to the volunteers and staff who serve several nonprofits in the DFW area. The workshop, which was based on Dr. Barner's most recent book, The Transformational Odyssey: Finding Your Path to Personal Transformation and Self-Renewal, showed participants how to apply a variety of self-development techniques to themselves, and the clients they serve.



Shown in the back row of this photo (left to right) are Dr. Robert Barner, and his co-facilitator, Dr. Jaime Goff. The participants included volunteers and staff from the Grief & Loss Center of North Texas, the Grief & Loss Ministry for Highland Park Presbyterian Church, the Galaxy Counseling Center, the Care Ministries with Wilshire Baptist Church, Baylor Scott & White, the Collin County VWA, the Suicide & Crisis Center of North Texas, and the Southwest Transplant Alliance.



In discussing the purpose of this workshop Dr. Barner said, "These volunteers donate their energy and time to help others in the community, and I just felt that it was time that someone reached out to help them in turn, by providing free training and copies of my latest work."



To learn more about Dr. Barner's consulting and coaching practice please contact him at 214-621-1514, or RobertBarnerPhD@executivecoaching.org.in.



