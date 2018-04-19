Commute in Style with Stolt Alpha the World's Finest Bag for Active Professionals

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2018 --Stolt Alpha, the revolutionary new bag that transforms from a sleek business bag into a sports backpack, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and trending fast having already more than tripled their initial raise goal.



Stolt Alpha successfully blends the line between work and play with its easy transformation and versatile design. For the first time, professionals can seamlessly go from an active morning commute to the workplace and back again without skipping a beat.



"A couple of years ago I was shaken up by the realization that my lifestyle with long hours at work and too little exercise was making me fat and unwell. It was time to do something about it so to save time, I started running in to the office and I even got a gym membership. The struggle started when I was trying to figure out how to carry all my daily stuff with me while sticking to my active lifestyle," says co-founder Keijo Koistinen. "I found many technical sports bags that worked well on my runs but looked hideous when I got in the office. And I also found loads of cool lifestyle bags but sadly, none of them had the ergonomics or the functionalities to support my active commuting style. I couldn't believe there wasn't anything for me."



The Stolt Alpha has been engineered from the ground up to be the perfect crossover bag, from a technical sports backpack during physical activity to a smart garment box which expertly stores a suit- crease free. It also packs the right amount of space for all daily essentials ensuring wearers are always prepared for the day ahead.



Key features include:



- Ergonomic design with a padded back panel and breathable mesh.

- High quality, durable and water repellent materials and YKK zippers.

- Anti-microbial treatment that combats any sweat and odor.

- Hide-away strap mechanism.

- Shoulder straps, waist straps and a sternum strap.

- Padded and secure laptop pocket to carry devices up to 15".

- Separate compartments for stationery and pen hooks.

- Small pockets on the waist straps for active commuters.

- Expandable compartment for shoes and other bigger items.

- Specially designed garment box with folding instructions to pack all your clothes, even a whole suit, and keep them crease-free while carrying the backpack.

- Anti-microbial treated laundry bag for your sweaty kit.

- High-visibility rain cover to keep you visible in the dark.

- A sleek design and simple aesthetics.



"We're on a mission to enable us hard-working professionals to incorporate daily exercise into our busy lives," adds co-founder Katja Takala. "With long hours at work that often means trying to fit exercise around our busy schedules in the form of active commute or a gym session either before or after work or at lunch time."



The Stolt Alpha is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2EWnKgS.



About STOLT

STOLT is a London based active lifestyle brand focused on developing the finest commuter bags for active professionals. The company is disrupting the market with the ultimate crossover bags from sports to business and travel. All the products are being designed in London by seasoned product designers and endurance runners and tested with a community of active commuters. The result is high-quality, durable products with superior functionality and sleek aesthetics specifically designed for discerning, hard-working professionals.



For more information on STOLT please visit http://stoltrunning.com.