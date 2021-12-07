Companionship Is the Best Way to Beat the Holiday Blues

North Dighton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2021 --December can be a hard month for many people, and it's especially hard if you're not close with your family of origin. While everyone else is sharing photos of their families with the menorah or videos of their little sisters totally nailing the pitch for caroling, you might be feeling left out (and, honestly, a little sad).https://www.freebirdpublishers.com/single-post/loneliness-has-been-recognized-as-an-epidemic



The holidays can be the loneliest time of the year if you have no one to share it with. During the season for giving people naturally want to share and sharing of themselves is often the most valuable gift. National pen pal company (www.penacon.com) announces that site access is free for those who are in need of finding new friends It's hard to miss the hustle and bustle of the holidays.



All the rush around the country is about the joy of giving. Unfortunately, some people have no one to give to. This leads to a depression known as the holiday blues. People who have no one to give to can escape the blues by giving of themselves to those who need it the most.



Penacon.com is known for connecting people with others who need a friend. And no one needs companionship more than those who are incarcerated around the county. When people on the outside connect and write to people who are in prison, they give a gift of greater value that money. The give a gift of themselves, and their time. This gift is appreciated more than any material gift made in the world. Penacon provides free access to people on the outside and provides a secure method of correspondence.



To learn more about how to make a friend for the holidays visit, www.Penacon .com.



About Penacon

Penacon (https://www.Penacon.com) is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendship, make romantic connections and reach for a brighter tomorrow. They bring caring people from all over the world to the prisoners who need a positive influence. Whether people are looking for a new friend, the love of their life, or a positive and supportive mentor, this is the right place to come. Penacon cares about those who matter the most, prisoners and those who love them. Browse their site and their personal ads, view the pictures and profiles of inmates, and find that special person who can fill that deep need in a lonely heart.