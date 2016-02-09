Company Expands Secure Product Destruction Services

Mansfield, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Northeast Data Destruction, a NAID "AAA" Certified company, has expanded services beyond traditional paper shredding.



"The business environment is changing quickly, and as a result so is the need to keep company, client, and customer information and products secure" said Randy Miller, President of Northeast. "The goal is to be a full service company, eliminating the need for clients to search out various types of service providers, based on the type or volume of material they need destroyed."



Northeast has made a substantial investment in new high volume processing equipment to meet client's demands. The company now has the capacity to securely shred up to 25 tons of material per day – all at its secure, monitored, and certified facility.



In addition to the standard shredding of paper based documents, files, and records, Northeast is now equipped to process a vast and expanded list of materials and products. This assures clients that their information, products, and ideas are not "resold", or improperly distributed for profit or other illegal purposes. "The goal is to eliminate customer, client, and company liability due to improper disposal or recycling" states Miller.



The following is a brief list of products which the company has processed:



- Auto parts

- Hand bags

- Defective clothing

- Credit Cards

- Thumb drives

- Hard drives

- Pharmaceutical components

- Pill bottles

- X-rays and medical imaging

- Badges

- VHS Tapes / CD's

- Expired, rejected, or returning components



"Northeast Data Destruction is equipped to handle a single component, or multiple trailers loads. Items can be boxed, loose, in containers, barrels, or any other type of packaging.



Northeast is a full service company, also offering on site containers as well as pick up and transportation. With over 75 years' experience in the recycling and product destruction fields, our company welcomes the challenge and bases our business model on meeting our client's needs and unique demands."



About Northeast Data Destruction

Northeast Data Destruction is a privately owned and operated full service provider of confidential material shredding located in the Cabot Industrial Park in Mansfield, MA. They are equipped with the latest processing technology, with up to 60% of existing power supplied from their own 300Kw Solar installation.



Additional information can be found on their web site at www.nedest.com, via email at info@nedest.com, or by calling at 800-783-6766.