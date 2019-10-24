Company Helps Travelers Save on Airport and City Parking While Helping the Environment by Planting Trees

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2019 --On Air Parking is setting its sights on bigger causes. After helping the parking industry compete against ridesharing giants Uber and Lyft through its cheap unbranded parking deals, the San Francisco-based startup is facing its biggest challenge yet—climate change.



"We have always been about giving back," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "It's our guiding philosophy in everything. That's why we're able to close such great parking rates for our travelers."



"Now it's about taking action for the environment. For every car parked through us, we plant a single tree with the help of the National Forest Foundation."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking facilities near major airports in the country for its parking deals. Early this year, the company launched unbranded city parking.



Launched last Earth Day, April 22, the company's Park Once, Plant A Tree program aims to reward travelers for purchasing parking ahead which is seen to help reduce traffic congestion.



"After travelers leave their vehicle at the facility, they can walk or take public transportation to reach their destination," said Murray.



To purchase a parking deal, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.