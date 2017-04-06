Company Launches the Best Damn Underwear Ever, with Natural Jade Minerals

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --After four years of R&D, third party testing, and prototyping; 17 year OC textile manufacturer (Toad USA™) is set to launch a line of underwear for men today April 5, 2017 under the brand ToadSkins™ via IndieGoGo.



Starting with a partial men's line, this innovation of fabrics (infused with natural jade minerals) and advanced technologies combine to enhance the moisture (sweat) wicking properties to help cool down an active body to optimize performance.



The natural jade minerals reflect the suns deep penetrating UV rays and uses your own body's sweat to naturally cool you down 10 degrees.



The complete line also uses natural jade minerals to kill off 99.9% of all odor causing bacteria. No chemical sprays or cheap tricks. On top of that, the materials have been lab proven to provide the same amount of benefits even after 50 washes.



When pressed about bigger, worldwide competitors in the same markets, Patterson insists that, "You don't have to have 800% + profit margins to be successful. It's about making a decent living, giving consumers a far superior product, and putting people (Americans) to work so that everyone wins." Patterson then cited the Revolutionary Fibers and Textiles Manufacturing Innovation Institute brought on by the Obama administration in April 2016 (see clipping) and said that he can't wait to expand the company and create more American jobs due to industry focus and newer textile innovations to come.



About ToadSkins

ToadSkins is a branch of Toad USA, in Orange County CA., a 17 year old textile manufacturer serving other businesses, municipalities, youth athletics, and brands such as GoPro and Stussy. ToadSkins is a brand of underwear created to optimize performance while maintaining a high level of comfort. Made in the USA, ToadSkins incorporates advanced technology, natural jade minerals, and exceptional construction to keep your body fresher, cooler, and less sweaty!