Company Registration Singapore - Best Company Incorporation Package

For their company registration Singapore, the entrepreneurs need to apply to the ACRA (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority). It is an agency that also acts as the Company Registrar of Singapore. The process for company registration is easy and there are experienced incorporation services to assist the entrepreneurs in tackling it in an hassle-free manner. It involves completion of two procedures; a) Company name approval and b) Applying for Singapore company registration.



A majority of entrepreneurs choose to incorporate a private limited company in Singapore. It is a dynamic and scalable business structure. SBS Consulting's company registration package starts from S$699 and includes following services.



Singapore Company Registration Package Details



- Checking of company name availability and reservation of the desired name

- Preparation of company registration documents such as M&AA, Form 45, Form 45B, etc

- Incorporation with ACRA by payment of ACRA fees

- ACRA's Electronic Certificate of Incorporation

- Company profile/ extract from ACRA with UEN Number

- Minutes of first board meeting

- Share certificate(s)

- Common company seal

- Preparation of company kit

- Bank account opening assistance (FREE for any one bank in Singapore)



"One of the concerns faced by the business owners is related to the appointment of a qualified company secretary. As per the law, they need to appoint one within the six months of the incorporation of a company in Singapore. However, with us, there is no cause to worry over it. Our company registration package covers the statutory requirement and offers the services of a certified company secretary for free of cost for the first year," said Ms. Meena.



SBS Consulting's company secretary services include:



- Management of Shares



- Rule Reminders



- Handling Activities



- Board Meetings



- General Meetings



- Maintenance of minute book and statutory register book (Directors, members, managers, secretaries, auditors and share transfers)



- Circulating company's annual reports, interim statements, and accounts



- Preparing director's report



- Reviewing developments in corporate governance and assisting the directors on their duties and responsibilities



- Safekeeping and proper use of company seal



Singapore has achieved a high ranking on the list of top 3 economies offering the ease of doing business. Singapore has consistently made it to the list for the past eleventh consecutive years. Currently, Singapore ranks second among the 190 economies in the 'Ease of Doing Business Report 2017' prepared by the World Bank.



Singapore is a vibrant marketplace. The start-up entrepreneurs and corporate favor it for its business-friendly environment, lower tax rates, tax incentives and schemes, and government grants. It also offers political stability and strong Intellectual Property (IP) laws and highly developed infrastructure that is very conducive to doing business. Each year, the number of new company registration Singapore is rising.



"Outsourcing your company registration in Singapore to SBS Consulting Pte Ltd gets you services of an experienced team of incorporation specialists that is known for its professionalism, fast turnaround times, and as you have read, highly competitive incorporation package prices," quoted Ms. Meena.



In addition to the above services SBS Consulting also delivers services mentioned below:



- Accounting & Bookkeeping Services

- Preparation of Directors' Report/Compilation Report

- AGM Filing

- Annual Return Filing

- GST Registration & GST Filing services

- Payroll Services

- Corporate Taxation Services (Form C / C-S, ECI)

- XBRL Services

- Company Secretary Services Singapore

- Registered Office Address Services, etc



About SBS Consulting Pte Ltd

SBS Consulting Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based incorporation services provider. Its corporate compliance services, including company registration services, are preferred by the owners of the start-ups, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and big businesses. It also provides bookkeeping, accounting, corporate secretarial, payroll, and taxation services to its valuable clients.