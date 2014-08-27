Compare Labor Day Mattress Deals: 2014 Guide Released by What's the Best Bed

Daytona Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2014 --The last big weekend of summer is days away, and with it comes some of the best deals of the year on all types of items. What’s The Best Bed, a blog on mattresses, produced a guide to this year’s deals on beds for consumers seeking information.



Updated with current sales as of August 26, the article “Guide to Labor Day Mattress Deals in 2014,” explains what to watch for, lists dozens of deals, and highlights best values.



The guide starts with tips for shoppers, including how to compare pricing and determine value, pointers for checking fine print and guarantees, and insight into different types of offers that can be helpful when browsing beds.



What’s The Best Bed lists a handful of their picks for best Labor Day sales on mattresses sorted by category, and selected based on specifications, value, and reviews.



Four top memory foam deals start at $350 and include beds from Walmart and Amerisleep, and five top innerspring deals start $300 and come from Macy’s, Mattress Firm and others. The guide also includes a few latex deals, priced from $600.



After their highlighted mattresses, the guide lists all Labor Day deals online and in stores from major national retailers, with over 50 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of stores are represented, including major department stores, mattress showrooms, and internet brands with deals for all budgets and preferences.



What’s The Best Bed’s guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during 2014 Labor Day sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog also features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



