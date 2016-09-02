Compare Labor Day Mattress Deals in New 2016 Guide by What's the Best Bed

Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --Labor Day weekend, the last big hurrah of summer, is here and with it comes some of the best deals of the year on all types of household items. What's The Best Bed, a educational site on mattresses and sleep, just released a guide to this weekend's Labor Day deals on beds for consumers seeking to save.



Updated with current offers as of September 1, the article "Guide to 2016's Best Labor Day Mattress Sale Events," explains what to look for when shopping, curates dozens of deals, and highlights some of the best values.



The guide leads with What's The Best Bed's picks for best Labor Day sales on mattresses sorted by category, and selected based on specifications, value, and reviews.



Three top memory foam deals start around $1099 in queen and include beds from Amerisleep and Macy's, an organic latex mattress pick from Astrabeds is $2249 in queen, and five top innerspring deals start at $799, coming from Macy's, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm and 1800Mattress.



Following the best Labor Day mattress deal highlights, the guide lists all offers online and in stores from major national retailers, with over 40 different beds included in the listings. A wide range of options are represented, including major department stores, mattress showrooms, and internet brands with deals for all budgets and preferences.



In the guide, readers find tips for shopping smart, including tips on checking fine print and guarantees during sales, and how to compare pricing and determine value. Editors also offer insight into different types of holiday offers that can be helpful to know when browsing beds.



What's The Best Bed's guide is a must-read for anyone considering a new mattress during 2016 Labor Day sales, saving both time and hassle sorting through ads and websites. The blog features other useful mattress guides and educational articles for readers looking to learn more about choosing a new bed.



About WhatsTheBestBed.org

WhatsTheBestBed.org is a mattress blog dedicated to helping shoppers figure out which is the best bed for their needs. Through easy-to-read, informative posts readers can access information on top brands and a variety of mattress types provided by unbiased, knowledgeable sources. From professional assessments and consumer reviews to coverage of the latest mattress industry headlines, the website provides a wealth of resources to consumers researching beds.