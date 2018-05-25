Compare Memorial Day Mattress Sales with Memory Foam Mattress Guide's 2018 Tips

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2018 --Mattress sales abound all year, but major holidays offer greater opportunities to save than others. Memorial Day, which takes place on May 28 this year, is one such holiday popular with retailers nationwide. In an effort to help consumers both sleep better and save money, Memory Foam Mattress Guide recently released a guide to navigating this year's Memorial Day sales.



In the article "Where to Find the Best 2018 Memorial Day Mattress Deals on Memory Foam", MFMG explains where to find savings on this mattress type as well as important information for selecting the best bed. Updated with current ads as of May 23, this article features top memory foam brands from major stores like Macy's, Sleepy's, Mattress Firm and more, sorted by category and price. The categories include plant-based, gel and traditional memory foam beds with prices from $500 to $2500.



The brands highlighted as having some of the best savings include Amerisleep, Essentia, and Tempurpedic. They all offer significant discounts across their lines for 2018, while the Tempurpedic and Amerisleep feature bundled savings on their adjustable bed bases as well.



MFMG explains the most important features and factors to compare when buying a memory foam bed, with the reasoning that price alone is often not a good measure of quality or potential satisfaction, based on their previous research. Editors recommend readers check return and warranty details, and seek out reviews online to gain insight into potential pros and cons for specific beds.



While the site includes dozens of helpful guides aimed at educating readers on memory foam and comparing brands, a simplified overview of things like density and different types of foam makes this guide a quick but informative read for prospective shoppers during this busy holiday weekend.



About MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org

MemoryFoamMattress-Guide.org offers detailed resources, geared towards people looking to buy or research a new bed. A fresh and easy-to-navigate blog format presents articles organized by topic and date, in addition to offering social tools and subscription feeds. From buying guides to brand information and news, readers can find unbiased information designed to create educated buyers.