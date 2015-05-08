Compare New Mattress Startups with Best Mattress Brand's Latest Guide

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2015 --New mattress startups are garnering quite a bit of attention lately, both from the media and prospective shoppers. In stark contrast to the traditional retail model, this younger group of brands is making waves with online-centric models aimed at appealing to the modern consumer.



Best Mattress Brand, a website that researches bed brands and produces consumer guides, recently compared several of these newer mattress startups for readers. The article, released May 6, compares six of the more popular companies and is titled, "New Mattress Startups Compared: Which is Right for You?"



From a more relatable presence to convenience and budget-friendly pricing, the article highlights a few important ways that the "new class" of mattress brands set themselves apart from long-standing industry titans. Other differences include eschewing traditional brick-and-mortar showrooms and dealer sales for e-commerce, and providing a more transparent buying experience in terms of mattress materials and company policies.



The mattress startup brands covered in the article include Amerisleep, Casper, Leesa, Saatva, Tuft and Needle and Yoga Bed, which comprise the top-selling and most buzzed about companies in the new industry.



Readers find a quick comparison chart looking at mattress content, quality, guarantees and pricing, and as well as a detailed profile of each company and their products. The aim of Best Mattress Brand's guide is to make comparing and contrasting the different offerings easier.



The editor's summary further contrasts the different brands, pointing out key points to consider when trying to determine which mattress to try. Readers can browse the guide in full on Best Mattress Brand's website, which also hosts reviews of several other bed companies and buyer resource guides.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.