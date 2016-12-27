Compare Real Estate Agents in Australia with the Agent Finder

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2016 --A new and important service has been launched for people looking to sell their property in Australia. The Real Estate Agent Finder is a comparison service that compares real estate agents so people can choose the best agent that can help to sell their property quickly and for the best price.



The Agent Finder understands the frustration people have when it comes to selling their property, and they understand how important it is to find a trustworthy, experienced, and professional real estate agent. Each year property sellers are losing out on thousands of dollars when their property is not valued correctly and losing out on their dream home when their property struggles to sell.



The new agent finder service allows people to compare real estate agents in Australia and find an agent who will not undervalue their property, and find one that will help sell their property in the shortest time possible.



The real estate agent comparison online service is easy to use. It allows a property owner to find the best performing agent in their area. Once the property owner enters the required information, the comparison service then compares all the agents with recent sales in the same suburb as the property owner and looks at different stats, which include how quickly the agents sell properties in their area, how much the properties are sold for, and how many similar properties the agent has sold. Once those details have been processed the user will receive the details of two to three real estate agents who are best matched to sell their property quickly and for the best price.



A spokesperson for The Agent Finder said: "When a person looks to sell their property it is important to get the best possible price. However, that is not happening. Many real estate agents are appraising properties incorrectly, and some of them are not experienced enough to sell the property quickly." "We know from speaking with our customers that they want to find an agent that has experience selling properties in their local area. We also know that sellers find the open house process very painful so sellers also want to find a real estate agent who will sell their property quickly"



In Australia, on average there are half a million property sales every year. However, there are more than sixty five thousand real estate agent professionals in operation. With so many to choose from it is difficult for property owners to compare which one's are achieving the best results in their local area and which agents are selling properties quickly. The Agent Finder compares real estate agents for the property owner to select which real estate agents who are best suited to sell their home.



The Agent Finder has been credited for bringing back the trust to the real estate agent market by helping property sellers find the best agent in their area. The real estate comparison service online, helps property sellers avoid losing money on their property and missing out on their dream home by making sure they have the best local real estate agent working on their behalf.



