Compare the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe to the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with Research from Bob Boyte Honda

Brandon, MS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The purchase of a new car is among the most significant investments one ever makes and the experts at Bob Boyte Honda strive to ensure that the public has the correct information to best make this decision. When it comes to a fun and economical two door coupe, the Honda Accord has long been a favorite of car shoppers across the world. Recently, Hyundai has began to build their brand with models like the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, but how does it compare to the 2016 Honda Accord? Both models have their advantages, but when it comes to getting the best return on investment, the Bob Boyte comparison between these two models makes it clear that the new 2016 Honda Accord is the better choice. From considerations of practicality to economy and value retention, the newly redesigned 2016 Honda Accord Coupe is clearly the better option.



Wild styling and horsepower only goes so far and it is this point where the redesigned 2016 Honda Accord pulls ahead of the 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. With a bold and impressive style of its own, the 2016 Honda Accord enters the market with a significantly more affordable price tag. The savings start here and continue down the road thanks to a combined fuel economy of 30 MPG* at the entry level, compared to only 19 combined MPG that is afforded by the entry-level 2016 Hyundai Genesis. The exceptional value provided by the new 2016 Honda Accord Coupe doesn't stop there thanks to considerably better residual value over time. While the new 2016 Honda Accord Coupe certainly performs well in value, it may surprise some that it also gives the 2016 Hyundai Genesis a run for its money in road performance.



While the new 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is only available with a forced induction V6 that spares no fuel, shoppers have their option between a powerfully efficient 2.4 liter engine or an impressive V6 of its own when going with the 2016 Honda Accord Coupe. Both of these Honda power plants achieve far better fuel economy than the new Hyundai Genesis Coupe and both Honda engine options provide plenty of power in reserve for passing and merging. The other important performance distinction between these to coupes is that the Hyundai Genesis Coupe is a rear-wheel drive vehicle and the Honda Accord Coupe is front-wheel drive. For the majority of drivers, the difference will be unnoticeable until winter comes and the roads get slick. These are the road conditions where having the front wheels pulling the car ahead provides far better control and safety.



